Biden has confidence in U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden has confidence in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has had to deal with the fallout of recent travel disruptions, including a nationwide ground stop and a 90-minute halt to all U.S. departing flights imposed early Wednesday, the White House said.

The U.S. aviation sector was struggling to return to normal following the nationwide ground stop imposed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early Wednesday over a computer issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)