How Can Businesses Take Greater Control Over Their Protectability?

Every organization is more than aware of the importance of protecting itself. With the increase in cybercrimes and numerous data breaches occurring across the world on a regular basis, the notion of protectability is more under the spotlight than ever. When a company is looking to address its protectability, the notion of control comes into play. Many businesses seek to outsource things like their cybersecurity, and rely on a managed IT services company to do more than is expected. But a business can regain greater control over its protectability. What are the best ways for businesses to increase their level of autonomy in this arena?

Staying Clued Up on the Latest Threats

As simple as it sounds, businesses seldom stay up-to-date, especially small companies that have a lot of duties to complete. Many smaller companies run the risk of being out of touch because they buckle under the pressure of the work it takes just to keep a business going, even without selling services. A dedicated individual within the company who can stay clued up on the latest threats can make a big difference.

There are a variety of resources out there, not least professional security experts. People like former FBI agent and cyber security speaker John Lannarelli say that spear phishing is one trend to look out for, which is where cybercriminals target specific individuals by using the information found online, tricking people into thinking they are engaging with a legitimate business. This is just one trend that may appear to take over cybercrime in 2023.

Being up-to-date is not just something that should be encouraged in the business, but it is pivotal to how a company can increase its level of protection.

Avoiding Reliance on External Resources

We've already talked about how businesses tend to outsource their capabilities to third-party companies. When we reduce reliance on fundraising companies or businesses that are designed to protect us, we start to have a clearer picture of what we would like to achieve. That's not to say that outsourcing is not beneficial.

There are a number of benefits outsourcing provides to businesses, but the difficulty in outsourcing every part of your business is that you can run the risk of losing control over the bigger picture. We can rely on external resources to see it through, whether it's an outsourced company, or external capital to grow a business. There's a lot that we have to do to understand our current position, but this involves looking inwards, rather than outwards.

Negotiate With Investors

Businesses rely on investors and stakeholders to grow a business. There will be times when you need to get venture capital, but there are a variety of ways to do this while also having control over the direction of the company. One of the common misconceptions is that when you start to kowtow to investors, you are losing control as the owner.

It is essential for the notion of protection, in terms of assets, that you discuss board provisions prior to finalizing any deal. It's critical, as a business owner, to negotiate board control, while also negotiating board member nominations. As a business owner, you may feel that you need to answer to the investors because they put up the finances, but it's still up to you to get the results. They've given you a helping hand, and you must recognize that in order to stay in control and protect yourself appropriately, you should see yourself as equal to the board.

Be Careful of What You Do and Say!

Business image is important, and to ensure you have complete control over every aspect of your business, having an understanding of what a leader should and should not do is pivotal. If you are looking to avoid perilous lawsuits, you need to display and set an example of minimizing any situation where a conflict of interest presents itself. If you are looking at the profits rather than the personality of the company, you may want to take a good look in the mirror.

Conflict of interest can arise in many different ways and can damage your integrity, not least get you on the receiving end of a lawsuit. Understanding where conflict of interest can arise is due diligence that every business owner must conduct.

Encouraging Employee Autonomy

Part of the problems business owners face is that they feel that they need to crack the whip in a certain way in order to get the results they desire. If we have learned anything from the pandemic, it's that we can rely on our employees to conduct their work in a manner that still benefits the business, even though we are not observing them directly. Greater control over your business does not mean running your company with an iron fist. Doing this could run your business into the ground.

Taking greater control over how you protect yourself is also about listening to those who work for you and letting them lead the way. As long as the work is done within a specific time frame, does it matter how it is done? While there are processes that need to be followed, if you compare this to a company where everything is laid out to the point of OCD, there is actually more room for error. But the fact is that the world of protecting yourself is more about how you can get to grips with your business in relation to the world at large. It can be tough for a company to look after itself and ensure anyone who attempts to damage the business gets punished appropriately. But punishments like indictments are not considered practical or effective anymore, especially with regard to cybercrime.

Protecting oneself is about learning what its inherent weaknesses are, and striving to change these in an evolving world. When a business takes greater control over how it protects itself, it doesn't just have a better functioning organization, but it has a greater understanding of what it is. So many businesses struggle with their identity, and this can be seen by how many companies either go under or need to rebrand as a last-ditch attempt. The notion of protectability is diverse, and this is why some of these approaches can provide a veritable golden path.

