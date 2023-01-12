Economists View on Growth in 2023

In 2022, the global economy faced the worst disruptions, including the ongoing war in Ukraine that resulted in a global fuel and energy crisis. But that's not all. Inflation is at an all-time high, and recessions are looming for most developed countries. Many ask what the outlook for 2023 will be, with little to no hope for a positive outlook. Financial analysts, similar to economists, have noted that 2023's outlook will be the weakest growth in four decades. Let's take a look at the economic growth for 2023.

What lies ahead?

Next year the global economy and businesses alike face a tough uphill battle. The call here is for everyone to be as prepared as possible. There's been a downward trend with prolonged periods of disruptions in 2022 alone; this is not going to improve going into 2023 and even beyond next year. In the short term, the global economy is performing poorly. We are more than likely to see both America and Europe experience a recession, while China will more than likely suffer even weaker economic growth - the weakest growth in four decades.

Economists are hopeful, though, and insist a global recession can be avoided. But in terms of growth, it's projected that the global economy will only grow by 2.1%, which is way below what is needed to improve the dire situation. There is one factor to consider. The aging workforce in key industries will have a dampening effect on labor growth, as well as capital growth. Economists are certain that with productivity and improved output, increased revenue and growth are possible. While we are in for a tough year, we are expected to see the global economy return to its slowing growth rate of 2.6% beyond 2023.

While the world is more focused on the negative outlook, which, to be fair, is realistic, the risk to the global economy is two-sided. We will more than likely experience both upsides and downsides, with a more positive outlook towards the end of 2023. Economists also say that new growth strategies should be considered. Such as a business focus on emerging economies. This has been pegged as a possible solution. Sub-Saharan Africa and emerging Asian economies are where growth is possible. In fact, economists agree that these regions of the world will see an increase in economic growth.

Image Credit: Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

What the International Monetary Fund is saying

Plain and simple, the IMF predicts that the worst is yet to come. The IMF also echoes that of economists that the US, Europe, and China will continue to slow. While a third of the global economy will face tough times in two consecutive quarters. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, said in an interview: "Next year is going to feel pain. There's going to be a lot of slowdowns and economic pain."

What's interesting to note is that the IMF clearly defined what is currently hindering economic growth. These include

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The mammoth increase in the cost of living

China's economic slowdown

These three factors are creating the difficult economic period we find ourselves in. But not only that. There are also geopolitical and ecological effects on the world. But the war in Ukraine is arguably the biggest force affecting the global economy. Europe is also on the brink of an energy crisis that could further plunge the region into financial turmoil. Then there are oil prices too. As well as rising food prices.

Image Credit: Alexander Grey on Unsplash

What major institutions predict

There is no denying that a recession is on the cards. Every day this becomes a reality, and economists at JP Morgan predict the same. If we look at the US economy alone, JP Morgan expects the economy to contract by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. We are also expected to see an even further slowdown come 2024.

Many have asked why a recession is looming, especially in the US, and it is due to the prediction that the Federal Reserve is going to further hike interest rates. We can see this as early as March. The Bank of America has also weighed in here. Saying that a global recession will happen. Most major institutions also believe that the US will work through its recession rather quickly, while Eurozone countries and the UK will not be as lucky.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)