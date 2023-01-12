Mini bus skids off road in J-K, 15 injured

Fifteen pilgrims were injured when a mini bus skidded off the the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place when the pilgrims were en route to Katra from Shiv Khori.

The injured passengers have been hospitalised.

Locals blamed bad condition of the road for the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)