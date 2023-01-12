Left Menu

Sterling edges up as markets await U.S. inflation data

Sterling made marginal gains on Thursday against the dollar and the euro, as attention remained on U.S. inflation data due later in the session for clues on future rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:19 IST
Sterling edges up as markets await U.S. inflation data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling made marginal gains on Thursday against the dollar and the euro, as attention remained on U.S. inflation data due later in the session for clues on future rate hikes in the world's largest economy. The pound was up 0.18% to $1.21650 and was 0.11% higher against the euro, trading at 88.430 pence.

Britain's murky economic backdrop remains in focus for traders, with a survey on Thursday showing its construction sector stagnated at the end of last year, with home-building particularly hard hit in the face of rising borrowing costs. After dropping 10.6% versus the dollar in 2022, the pound is clinging to a 0.5% gain year-to-date.

"A lack of optimism surrounding the outlook (could) keep GBP soft for now," Mizuho senior economist Colin Asher said in a note. He forecasts the pound will reach $1.31 versus the dollar by the fourth quarter of 2023. The BoE has hiked interest rates nine times since December 2021 in an attempt to lower inflation that remains near a 41-year high, while attempting to avoid a deep recession.

On Wednesday, the pound fell to its lowest level since late September against a surging euro, which hit a seven-month peak amid hawkish messaging from European Central Bank officials. Currency traders are looking to U.S. inflation data due for release on Thursday at 1330 GMT. It could give markets a glimpse into whether the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023