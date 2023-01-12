MR.DIY Celebrates its 100th Store Opening in India

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): MR.DIY, One of Asia's largest home improvement retailers celebrated its 100th store grand opening in the Inorbit Mall-Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 6, 2023. In a major milestone for the company, Asia's one of the largest home improvement retailers MR.DIY celebrated the grand opening of its 100th store in India this week. The new location, which is located in the bustling city of Navi Mumbai, is the company's 5th store in the Navi Mumbai region, 100 in India and brings its total number of stores worldwide to over 2500.

The celebration was attended by company executives, local dignitaries, and hundreds of excited customers. In a statement, CEO Maneesh Sharma said, "We are thrilled to reach this major milestone and are grateful to our customers, employees, and partners for helping us get here. We look forward to continuing to grow and serve our communities in India through the unique and useful range of everyday products along with the quality at 'Always Low Prices." "MR.DIY is a store loved by all. With over 15,000 SKU's offerings in ten categories namely household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery, sports, toys, gifts, computer accessories, fashion accessories and cosmetics, there is always something for everyone. Each member of the family feels excited while shopping in MR. D.I.Y. store. We cater to those who value products that empower and improve their lives," Added Mr. Sharma.

"Indian's aspire for being self-sustained, independent, caring for the environment, loving animals and living a happy family life-these are examples of values that drive us to do more. Life improvement is relevant to every Indian family, whatever community, lifestyle or life stage they belong to. These are the values that MR. D.I.Y. empowers its customers with. For us to be part of the life improvement of every Indian family is equally exciting and rewarding," added Mr. Sharma. "We are grateful for the love, support and confidence showered by every customer since our first store launch in Mumbai. Their excitement and willingness to explore and experience our products have kept us motivating and pushing to achieve this milestone. It was only because of our customers that we were able to sustain and expand at such a fast pace in India." The grand opening celebration included various activities and promotions, such as product demonstrations, free umbrella/water bottle on Purchase of Rs 800 and free popcorns/cotton candies for all the customers. The store also hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a traditional folk performance to mark the occasion.

With the promise to fulfill consumer needs for affordable home improvement products, complementing value for money with shopping convenience, and with more stores opening across the country, MR.DIY continues driving innovation and to be the one-stop destination for home and life improvement products at 'Always Low Prices'. MR.DIY is one of the largest home improvement retailers across Asia with more than 2,500 stores across 10 countries. In India, MR.DIY has more than 100 stores across 44 cities and 12 states. The home improvement retailer has been dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of its valued customers by offering convenience at all of its stores nationwide.

MR.DIY stores offer a wide selection of-approximately 15,000 SKUs-across 10 major categories, namely ten categories namely household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery, sports, toys, gifts, computer accessories, fashion accessories and cosmetics. The company strives to always put customers first by operating an innovative business that is flexible when it comes to providing a wide variety of products, good quality, shopping convenience, and value-for-money, holding true to its company motto: "ALWAYS LOW PRICES".

