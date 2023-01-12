Largest Trade Show of the USD 8 Billion Indian Paints Industry to be held in Goa from 20th to 22nd January, 2023

The Indian Paint Association (IPA), the apex body of the country's paint and coatings industry is all geared up to host the 30th & 31st Indian Paint Conference to be held in Goa from 20th to 22nd January 2023. This will be the largest trade show of the estimated USD 8 Billion ([?]INR 62,000 Crores) Indian Paints & Coatings industry. The Biennial Event is being organized after a gap of 4 years on account of the COVID pandemic. Themed 'Nutation'- "Reimagining the Paint Business", the 3-day Conference will feature discussions and deliberations amongst the best minds of the Paints and Coatings ecosystem from India and abroad. 600+ Delegates and over 40 Panelists comprising leading Business Leaders, Technology Specialists, and other domain experts will share their perspectives on a range of relevant topics concerning this sector. The key thrust of the conference will be on 'reimagining' or adopting a fresh and innovative approach for sustainable growth of the sector in today's dynamic times.

"The 30th and 31st editions of the Indian Paint Conference will present a confluence of ideas, talent, and potentiality. The theme of the conference, 'Nutation' depicts a paradigm shift and a zeal to reimagine the scope, application, and boundaries of the paint business at large", said Ashok Kumar Gupta - President, Indian Paint Association (Managing Director - Shalimar Paints Limited) "Goa's vibrant culture, mesmerizing monuments and picturesque beaches will provide the perfect setting for 'Nutation' of the Indian Paint Industry",he added

The Indian Paint Industry is the fastest-growing major paint economy the world over, with consistent double-digit growth over the years. While India's GDP growth has been growing around 7-8 per cent year-on-year (y-on-y) over the past decade, the paint industry in comparison has grown at the rate of 12-15 per cent y-on-y in the same period. "Indians define primary necessities through the term - 'Roti' (Food), 'Kapda' (Clothing) aur (and) 'Makaan' (shelter/home)". The paint industry, therefore, plays an essential role in fulfilling the basic aspirations of a human being by beautifying and protecting his or her 'Makaan'. The post pandemic era has not only thrown a lot of challenges but also opened a plethora of opportunities for the paints & coatings Industry. Through this Conference, we have endeavored to bring together the best minds of the paints and coatings ecosystem on a common platform to reimagine this indispensable industry to add new shades of innovation, progress, and prosperity",articulated Priya Bhumkar - Convenor, 30th & 31st Indian Paint Conference (Managing Director - Soujanya Color)

"Paints as we are all aware stands for both beauty and protection. Goa with its pristine beaches, historical monuments, and heritage sites along with the growing infrastructure makes it an ideal destination for a premier Paints and Coatings Industry Conference", she concluded. Established in 1960, The Indian Paint Association is the apex body of the Indian Paint Industry, which represents both the organized sector and the small-scale sector in the paint industry. The representative character of the association is amply demonstrated by the fact that more than 80 per cent of the total paint production in the country is accounted for by members of the IPA. The Indian Paint Industry has two main segments of products, namely - Architectural/Decorative Paints which is 75 per cent of the market, and Industrial Paints making up the remaining 25 per cent. The Paint industry is equitably divided amongst organized and unorganized players. Roughly 50 per cent of the market share is held by a handful of large corporate companies with a pan-India presence, and the balance is shared by about 2500 small and medium-scale companies having regional footprints.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)