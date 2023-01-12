Left Menu

Ultraviolette unveils 'F99 Factory Racing' platform

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:29 IST
Ultraviolette unveils 'F99 Factory Racing' platform
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Thursday unveiled its 'F99 Factory Racing' platform to enter high-speed racing.

Ultraviolette Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said innovations emerging from the F99 Factory Racing platform will make its way to the public in the future.

''By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world,'' he said while unveiling the platform here at the Auto Expo 2023.

Bike based on the high-performance two-wheeler electric motorsport platform, has a peak power output of 65 BHP and a top speed of over 200 kilometre per hour, the company said.

Ultraviolette has launched its high performance electric motorcycle F77 in November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023