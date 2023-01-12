Left Menu

Patron of World Book of Records and Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma get felicitated with Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran 2023

Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) said that with the grand celebration of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023, World Book of Records has organized an award ceremony to felicitate guests of Indian Diaspora. The award function was held in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:04 IST
Patron of World Book of Records and Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma get felicitated with Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran 2023.
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) said that with the grand celebration of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023, World Book of Records has organized an award ceremony to felicitate guests of Indian Diaspora. The award function was held in Indore. The ceremony was graced by international personalities and other prominent guests including Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya (Member BJP Parliamentary Committee and Former Union Minister of labour and social justice and empowerment, Govt. of India) Virendra Sharma, Member of British Parliament, (UK), Dr Diwakar Sukul (Senior Doctor, UK), Dr Raman Gill (Alberta, Canada), Dr Jitendra Matlani (Dubai), Amit Lath (Poland), Vibhav Kant Upadhyaya (Japan), Anil Audit (Mauritius), Jitendra Sigh (Scotland), Pramit Kohli (Australia), Pramit Makode (USA), Shankar Gupta (Nepal), Mohit Shukla (Singapore) and Ms Preeti Upadhyay (France), Mata Vishwakarma (California, USA), Prabal Sepaha IAS (Secretary- MP Public Service Commission), (Dr.) Rajeev Sharma, Prominent Educationist with other prominent guests.

Significantly, the World Book of Record as an international certification organization which has conceptualized and launched from Indore of Madhya Pradesh (India). With the short span, the organization got a meteoric rise with dedication and commitment to serve people across the world. The organization has made its strong presence at continental contours. On this occasion, Virendra Sharma member of British Parliament, Dr Diwakar Sukul and Dr Raman Gill of Alberta (Canada) were felicitated by Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran 2023 for their contribution to society. Being felicitated, all awardees were by congratulated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh), Sumitra Mahajan (Former Lok Sabha Speaker), Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargarva, Mayor, Indore Municipal Corporation Madhya Pradesh along with international dignitaries. The award ceremony was attended by personalities of politics and the corporate world. Guests were welcomed by Dr Bharat Sharma (Ministry of Culture, Govt. Of India) and Rajesh Shukla. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Suchita Shukla.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

