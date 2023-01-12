Left Menu

Infosys' net profit up over 13 pc in October-December quarter

The firm's year-on-year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms, it said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:07 IST
Infosys' net profit up over 13 pc in October-December quarter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys on Thursday reported a strong October-December 2022 performance with year-on-year net profit growth of over 13 per cent. The net profit during the quarter was Rs 6,586 crore, the company said in its earnings report.

The IT services firm's revenue during the December quarter was at Rs 38,318 crore, against Rs 31,867 crore in the same quarter of 2021. It is 20 per cent higher year-on-year. "Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the unrelenting dedication of our employees", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, in the release.

"As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients. Our end-to-end capabilities and global scale make us a preferred choice as clients look at consolidating vendors," Parekh added. The firm's year-on-year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms, it said in a release.

Further, attrition reduced "meaningfully" during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near term, according to Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023