ITA Airways investigates ground collision at New York's JFK airport

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:13 IST
Italy's ITA Airways said on Thursday it had launched an investigation over a ground collision that took place 10 days ago, involving one of its aircraft, at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. In a statement, the state-controlled airline explained that on the night of Jan. 2, on of its planes, which had just landed from Rome, hit the tail of another aircraft with the tip of its right wing.

Nobody was injured, an ITA spokesperson confirmed. Italian daily la Repubblica reported that the other aircraft was a Delta Bombardier.

ITA, stating that it fully respects all safety standards and regulations, said "collisions during taxiing manoeuvres are an increasing phenomenon ... especially in highly congested airports like JFK." The airline said its plane was now back in Rome and it had launched an internal inquiry "to reconstruct the circumstances (of the accident)." It pledged to "promptly inform" and fully cooperate with aviation authorities.

ITA, created in 2021, is the successor airline to Alitalia. Last month the Italian government approved a decree setting the conditions for its sale, with Germany's Lufthansa the frontrunner to take it over.

