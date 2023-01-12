Left Menu

Vande Bharat train window broken in stone pelting in Visakhapatnam, 3 held

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:19 IST
Visakhapatnam, Jan 12 (PTI): Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat Express at the railway yard here, breaking a glass window.

The Visakhapatnam police took three youths into custody in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, according to the local ACP A N Murthy.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some youth playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train resulting in the damage.

Based on closed circuit television camera footage, the Visakhapatnam police nabbed the three youth from the area.

A rake of the Vande Bharat Express arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the stone pelting took place.

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, police sources said.

The Visakhapatnam police also joined the RPF in investigating the incident.

Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

