AAI says Trichy airport upgradation works to be completed by June

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said the upgradation works, including the construction of a new passenger terminal building, at Trichy airport, will be completed by June.

The new terminal building being constructed at a cost of Rs 951 crore is designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Spread across an area of 75,000 square metres, it will have 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges.

In a release, AAI said the airport expansion project includes a new apron, associated taxiways, isolation bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System. The construction of a control room, supporting equipment rooms, terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and meteorological offices are also part of the project.

Besides, the project includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the terminal building to the city.

''More than 85 per cent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by June 2023. Trichy is the third largest airport in Tamil Nadu in terms of passenger traffic after Chennai and Coimbatore. Development of aviation infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the travellers of Trichy and the surrounding area in Tamil Nadu,'' the release said.

