Infosys Q3 net profit up 13.4 pc at Rs 6,586 crore; raises full-year revenue growth outlook

Infosys on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit in the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of ''constraints'' in certain verticals amid slowing global economy.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,586 crore in October-December 2022 as against Rs 5,809 crore a year back.

The IT bellwether expects revenue growth of 16-16.5 per cent for the current financial year compared to the growth of 15-16 per cent it had projected earlier despite the ''changing global conditions''.

Infosys' earnings scorecard in the third quarter of this fiscal reflected ''broadbased'' growth and cooling attrition rates and the second largest IT company also asserted that pipeline for large deals remains strong.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh noted that Q3 witnessed ''exceptionally strong growth'' but acknowledged that ''signs around are showing a slowing global economy''.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company -- which competes in the market with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro -- also called out ''constraints'' in mortgage, investment banking, telecom, retail and hi-tech.

These segments, Parekh said were ''more impacted, leading to delays in decision making and uncertainty in spending in these areas.'' ''We are keeping a close watch on the global economy,'' he said while briefing reporters about the third quarter results.

On the demand environment in Western markets, Parekh said the concerns seemed to be more pronounced in Europe than the US.

''We see in the European markets, more concerns on what's going on with the economy... and the US market is also there, but relatively less so in the US with respect to Europe. We will see how this plays out,'' Parekh said.

While some of the verticals witnessed constraints, he indicated the trend was not uniform as other sectors like energy, utilities, and manufacturing continued to demonstrate robust growth.

At Rs 6,586 crore, the net profit translated to a 13.4 per cent on year growth and 9.4 per cent sequential rise.

Infosys posted a 20.2 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the December quarter at Rs 38,318 crore, and surprised many by hiking full year revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent.

The third quarter results came in better than expected both on profit and revenue metrics.

Operating margins came in flat at 21.5 per cent amid ''healthy revenue growth and cost optimisation benefits''.

Notably, large deal TCV (Total Contract Value) for the December quarter was the strongest in the last eight quarters at USD 3.3 billion, overcoming challenges of the quarter being a seasonally weaker one for the industry.

Infosys' voluntary attrition -- a metrics keenly watched by analysts -- showed marked improvement and easing worries. Attrition fell to 24.3 per cent in December quarter.

In contrast, the voluntary attrition was at 27.1 per cent in September 2022 quarter and 25.5 per cent during three months ended December 2021.

''Year-on-year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms,'' Infosys said in a statement.

The full year FY23 revenue guidance has been revised to 16-16.5 per cent against the previously cited band of 15-16 per cent.

The guidance revision is backed by factors such as large deal wins and strong performance, Parekh said.

''There were some things that gave us a lot of support while we see other factors in the environment changing,'' he said but refused to comment on how the numbers and growth could be for next fiscal amid global macroeconomic turbulence.

For FY23, the company has retained its operating margin guidance at 21-22 per cent and expects to be at the lower end of this range.

On attrition, Parekh said the company has seen a steady quarter-on-quarter decline for the last several quarters.

''We believe many of the policies we have put in place to make sure that we are more and more aligned to where employees are focused on, is helping. And of course the overall environment is also changing in the market, so we see attrition continuing to go down,'' he said.

The company said it continues to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for clients as reflected in the large deals momentum.

''Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the unrelenting dedication of our employees,'' the Infosys top honcho said.

Digital segment comprised 62.9 per cent of the overall revenues in the December quarter and grew at 21.7 per cent in constant currency.

''Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimisation benefits which offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters,'' Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, said.

Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term, he added.

The company ended the December quarter with 3,46,845 employees, against 3,45,218 in previous sequential quarter.

The net employee addition slowed to 1,627 from over 10,000 in the previous quarter of the fiscal.

The company started share buyback programme through the open market route from December 7, 2022 and till date, it has bought back 31.3 million shares worth Rs 4,790 crore.

Infosys also announced the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director effective January 12 for a period of five years, subject to the shareholders' nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)