FAA says operations back to normal, no unusual delays

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that operations are back to normal after Wednesday's computer outage that led to a 90-minute nationwide ground stop and more than 11,000 delays and cancellations.

"We are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the FAA said in a tweet. FlightAware, a aviation tracking site, said there were 1,154 delays and 103 canceled flights Thursday, which is similar to other recent days before Wednesday's ground stop.

