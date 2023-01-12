Left Menu

FAA says operations back to normal, no unusual delays

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that operations are back to normal after Wednesday's computer outage that led to a 90-minute nationwide ground stop and more than 11,000 delays and cancellations.

"We are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the FAA said in a tweet. FlightAware, a aviation tracking site, said there were 1,154 delays and 103 canceled flights Thursday, which is similar to other recent days before Wednesday's ground stop.

