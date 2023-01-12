Left Menu

UK rail workers' union: We're working with rail companies on revised pay offer

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British trade union RMT said on Thursday it was working jointly with train operating companies towards a revised pay offer, after a series of strikes by rail workers in recent weeks disrupted the nation's transport system.

"We have had detailed discussions and we are working jointly towards a revised offer," the RMT said in a statement following negotiations with the companies on Thursday.

"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

