UK rail workers' union: We're working with rail companies on revised pay offer
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:40 IST
British trade union RMT said on Thursday it was working jointly with train operating companies towards a revised pay offer, after a series of strikes by rail workers in recent weeks disrupted the nation's transport system.
"We have had detailed discussions and we are working jointly towards a revised offer," the RMT said in a statement following negotiations with the companies on Thursday.
"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."
