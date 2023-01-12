Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Pande

The situation along the frontier with China is ''stable'' but ''unpredictable'' and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies even as there was slight increase in number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15, he also said Indian troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a ''robust posture'' to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a ''firm and resolute'' manner.

The Chief of Army Staff asserted that the preparedness level of the Indian Army remained ''very high'' along the LAC and it has adequate forces in each of the sectors to effectively deal with any situation.

''The situation is stable and under control, yet unpredictable. You are aware of the ongoing talks where we have been able to resolve five out of seven issues that were on the table and we are continuing to talk both at the diplomatic as well as the military level,'' he said.

''In terms of our preparedness level, they remain of a very high standard. We have adequate forces, we have adequate reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any situation or contingency,'' he added.

Gen Pande said there was no impact on movement of Army troops in areas above Joshimath in Uttarakhand because of cracks developed in several buildings in that town. He said minor cracks were found in some buildings as a result of which Army units were temporarily relocated.

The Army Chief said the ''strategic rebalancing'' of the troops that was undertaken sometime back has been completed. Under the rebalancing approach, the Army shifted their focus to the LAC and accordingly strengthened deployment of troops in key sectors.

''We have been able to maintain a very robust defensive posture and prevent any attempts from our adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a firm and resolute manner,'' Gen Pande said.

His comments came amid the 32-month military standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in eastern Ladakh.

There has been a fresh spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in a clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Gen Pande said the deployment of troops by the Chinese side along the northern border continues in the same manner and that the number of Indian soldiers in the region is on par in the region.

''The deployment of the adversary side continues in the same manner. We have an equal number of troops on our side. We have adequate reserves for all contingencies,'' he said. ''In terms of the numbers, I would say there has been a slight increase in the number of troops (Chinese) that we find opposite our eastern Command. But we are keeping a close watch on the movements and activities there,'' he added.

The Army's Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command takes care of security in areas along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Asked about the situation in Doklam, he said all activities in the region are being monitored closely.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

''As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire understanding that came into effect in February 2021 is holding well. The cross border support to terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, however, remains,'' he said.

''What is heartening is the marked reduction in violence parameters and the fact that the people there are partnering with the government in a number of developmental initiatives. All these notwithstanding, we need to remain alert both on the Line of Control as well as in the hinterland,'' he said.

The Chief of Army Staff said there have been efforts of infiltration in areas South of Pir Panjal, and along the International Border. On the situation in the Northeast, he said peace has returned to most of the states in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff said a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

''This is something we have decided. We must do (it). The proposal has been forwarded to the government. We hope that it will be accepted,'' he said.

Gen Pande said the Army has decided that 2023 will be the year of transformation and the force has laid out a specific roadmap aiming for certain outcomes that can be achieved. ''This process will continue beyond the current year.'' On Joshimath, he said minor damages were found in the road that goes ahead of the town and the Border Roads Organisation is looking into it. ''If you ask whether accessibility to forward areas was affected, I would say it is not,'' he said, adding the Army was ready to help the local administration, if required.

When asked about China expanding its border infrastructure at a rapid pace, the Army Chief said India is also carrying out such measures and that the efforts often do not get attention. Gen Pande said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) constructed close to 6000 km of road in the last five years out of which 2100 km has been along the northern borders.

He said adequate focus has been put on building all0weather connectivity in Ladakh and Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh and that there is a plan for alternate connectivity to the DSDBO (Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie) in Ladakh through the Saserla pass.

Gen Pande said four strategic rail lines have been planned, out of which three are for the Northeast region and one for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said habitats for over 55,000 troops were completed in the last two years and that there is covered accommodation for 400 guns, 500 tracked vehicles made in Ladakh. ''Overall close to Rs 1,300 crore was spent in the last three years focusing on infrastructure and habitat requirements in Ladakh. There has been a marked improvement in infrastructure development on our side,'' the Army Chief said.

Asked whether the Russian invasion of Ukraine added new complexities to India's security challenges along the LAC as it could embolden China to take an aggressive posturing, Gen Pande said a detailed analysis was carried out at operational, strategic and tactical levels.

''We have to contextualise these lessons. We have incorporated them in terms of larger weapons platform, cyberspace,'' he said.

To a question on the impact of the Ukraine conflict, the Chief of Army Staff said that there has been an impact on supplies but his force would overcome the challenge. ''In terms of supply from these countries, yes there has been an impact. We have been able to put out a plan to overcome this and I think as we move forward we will be able to overcome this challenge successfully,'' he said.

''We are also looking at alternate sources of supply of the spares... It is also a good opportunity to step up and see which are the areas where they (domestic defence industry) can meet our requirements,'' he added.

Talking about the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Army highlighted its correct implementation.

''We have undertaken a number of measures to make sure that the initial six months to one year of the training of Agniveers and their subsequent integration, assimilation in the combat units is done correctly,'' he said. ''Overall my effort has been to give the right direction, the right impetus to various transformation initiatives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)