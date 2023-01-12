Left Menu

Scindia announces Indore-Sharjah flight at MP Global Investors Summit

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:54 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that Air India will launch a thrice-a-week flight from Indore to Sharjah from April.

Scindia made the announcement at the concluding session of the two-day Global Investors Summit ''Invest Madhya Pradesh'' here.

At present, Air India operates once-a-week flight from Indore to Dubai, and the company proposed that an Indore-Sharjah flight will be the second international flight from the Indore airport, he said.

The minister also announced that on persistent request of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, construction work of an airport at Rewa will start soon and it will be the sixth airport of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh, which is called the ''heart of the country'', got rid of its old `BIMARU' tag long ago and now it is among the fastest-growing states in the country, Scindia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

