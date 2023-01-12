Left Menu

Trade Policy Forum has resulted in smoother, friendly business environment for India, USA: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that issues related to resolving WTO disputes, restarting of exports of wild-caught shrimps, speeding up of business visas, resilient supply chains, data flow, and addressing climate change were discussed

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:50 IST
Trade Policy Forum has resulted in smoother, friendly business environment for India, USA: Piyush Goyal
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal at the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the India-US Trade Policy Forum has resulted in a smoother, friendly and trusted business environment for businesses from both sides to expand their trade and investment. Goyal said TPF, which was relaunched in a new form in November 2021, has become a very robust and outcome-oriented platform to have free and frank discussions on a plethora of issues of mutual interest.

He made the remarks while briefing the media after the conclusion of the 13th Ministerial Trade Policy Forum (TPF) dialogue in Washington DC. Goyal said that issues related to resolving WTO disputes, restarting of exports of wild-caught shrimps, speeding up of business visas, resilient supply chains, data flow, and addressing climate change were discussed, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said.

The minister said both countries had a robust discussion on finding bilateral solutions to outstanding WTO disputes between them. He hoped for a satisfactory outcome in the next few months over these issues. He said India has requested the US to expedite the issuance of business visas to facilitate faster movement of business persons across both sides.

Another important focus issue during the dialogue was the discussion around strengthening resilient global supply chains. Goyal said both countries are keen to have an effective and trusted supply chain between them in several areas including telemedicine services. He further informed that discussions took place on environmental issues around sustainable finance to promote innovative clean technology, circular economy, technology required to address climate change.

He informed that both nations have a shared interest to have a greater flow of data between two countries and are continuing engagement on data protection and privacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023