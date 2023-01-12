Trade Policy Forum has resulted in smoother, friendly business environment for India, USA: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the India-US Trade Policy Forum has resulted in a smoother, friendly and trusted business environment for businesses from both sides to expand their trade and investment. Goyal said TPF, which was relaunched in a new form in November 2021, has become a very robust and outcome-oriented platform to have free and frank discussions on a plethora of issues of mutual interest.

He made the remarks while briefing the media after the conclusion of the 13th Ministerial Trade Policy Forum (TPF) dialogue in Washington DC. Goyal said that issues related to resolving WTO disputes, restarting of exports of wild-caught shrimps, speeding up of business visas, resilient supply chains, data flow, and addressing climate change were discussed, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said.

The minister said both countries had a robust discussion on finding bilateral solutions to outstanding WTO disputes between them. He hoped for a satisfactory outcome in the next few months over these issues. He said India has requested the US to expedite the issuance of business visas to facilitate faster movement of business persons across both sides.

Another important focus issue during the dialogue was the discussion around strengthening resilient global supply chains. Goyal said both countries are keen to have an effective and trusted supply chain between them in several areas including telemedicine services. He further informed that discussions took place on environmental issues around sustainable finance to promote innovative clean technology, circular economy, technology required to address climate change.

He informed that both nations have a shared interest to have a greater flow of data between two countries and are continuing engagement on data protection and privacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)