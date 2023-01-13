Left Menu

Dow Jones news to lay off 22 employees –union

The news of layoffs at Dow Jones comes amid planned cuts at other outlets, including the Washington Post. The news industry announced 1,800 job cuts last year, up 20% from 1,500 in 2021, according to a January report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:22 IST
Dow Jones news to lay off 22 employees –union

Dow Jones, a division of News Corp that includes the financial news outlets the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch, plans to lay off 22 employees, according to IAPE, the union representing unionized Dow Jones employees. In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, a Dow Jones spokesperson said that "several teams have partially reorganized to align with our priorities and position us for further growth" and "certain positions have been eliminated."

In a statement on the IAPE website on Thursday, the union said that positions were cut from several departments, mostly impacting employees who are assigned to work out of New York or Princeton, New Jersey, but also affecting staff in Chicago and Los Angeles. The cuts include engineering, sales and marketing roles and do not include jobs in the Wall Street Journal newsroom. The news of layoffs at Dow Jones comes amid planned cuts at other outlets, including the Washington Post.

The news industry announced 1,800 job cuts last year, up 20% from 1,500 in 2021, according to a January report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. In December News Corp named Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker the new editor of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. Tucker will begin her new role on Feb. 1.

Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters Corp, competes with Dow Jones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023