Dow Jones news to lay off 22 employees –union

Dow Jones, a division of News Corp that includes the financial news outlets the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch, plans to lay off 22 employees, according to IAPE, the union representing unionized Dow Jones employees. In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, a Dow Jones spokesperson said that "several teams have partially reorganized to align with our priorities and position us for further growth" and "certain positions have been eliminated."

In a statement on the IAPE website on Thursday, the union said that positions were cut from several departments, mostly impacting employees who are assigned to work out of New York or Princeton, New Jersey, but also affecting staff in Chicago and Los Angeles. The cuts include engineering, sales and marketing roles and do not include jobs in the Wall Street Journal newsroom. The news of layoffs at Dow Jones comes amid planned cuts at other outlets, including the Washington Post.

The news industry announced 1,800 job cuts last year, up 20% from 1,500 in 2021, according to a January report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. In December News Corp named Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker the new editor of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. Tucker will begin her new role on Feb. 1.

Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters Corp, competes with Dow Jones.

