Gahlot asks bus drivers to drive on bus lanes, adhere to speed limit

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday asked bus drivers to keep to the lanes designated for their vehicles and adhere to the speed limit to reduce the possibility of accidents.

Addressing a gathering of 100 cluster bus drivers, who will undergo road safety training, he said the Delhi government had kicked off the bus lane enforcement drive in April last year which led to a huge improvement in the attitude of bus drivers.

''We started the bus lane enforcement drive in April last year and bus drivers were challaned. I urge all of you to drive in the left lane. Our bus queue shelters are on the left side so it is necessary that you keep to the left lane,'' he told the gathering. Gahlot also asked the bus drivers to follow the speed limit while driving.

''You should follow the speed limit. I know that you have to complete a trip within a stipulated time but it is essential that you drive within the speed limit so that accidents can be averted,'' he added.

The minister also handed over appointment letters to 13 DTC women bus drivers. With their induction, the number of women bus drivers in DTC has gone up to 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)