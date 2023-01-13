Left Menu

China immigration official says 1.35 mln people applied for passports, visas since Jan 8

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-01-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 13:33 IST
China immigration official says 1.35 mln people applied for passports, visas since Jan 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

An official from China's immigration bureau said 1.35 million have people applied for passports and Hong Kong and Macau visas since Jan. 8, the date the country opened its borders after three years.

"The number of applications for entry and exit documents will continue to increase steadily in the near future. The National Immigration Administration will dynamically adjust the management service measures to provide necessary convenience for applicants to travel smoothly," Liu Haitao, director general of the Department of Frontier Inspection and Management under the National Immigration Administration, said on Friday at a National Health Commission news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023