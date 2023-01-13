Left Menu

Flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport due to snowfall

While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:28 IST
Air traffic to and fro Kashmir was suspended on Friday and flights for the rest of the day cancelled due to snowfall across the valley, officials said here.

Flight operations had taken place in the morning, but had to be suspended due to continuous snowfall and low visibility, the officials said.

"All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather," the officials at the Srinagar airport said.

They said the passengers of the cancelled flights would be accommodated by the respective airlines in the next available flight "at no extra cost".

The fresh snowfall, including in Srinagar and other plains, started early Friday and continued till last reports came in. While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall. The inclement weather has also resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to landslides at Mehar, and slippery conditions of the road, they said. The officials said road clearance operations were going on, but continuous snowfall and rain was making the job difficult.

