Left Menu

Strong start for ITV's new streaming service ITVX

But back in March when ITV announced plans for its launch, ITV shares plunged as investors baulked at the new service's 160 million pound content budget. More widely fears over advertising spend have also caused concern recently, after newspaper publisher Reach said on Wednesday its print advertising revenue slumped about 20% in the final quarter of last year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:47 IST
Strong start for ITV's new streaming service ITVX
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British broadcaster ITV said on Friday its new on-demand platform ITVX drew strong demand in its first month and was well received by advertisers, a positive update which should provide relief to investors fretting over advertising revenues.

ITVX, a free, ad-funded service, was launched on Dec. 8 and replaced other platforms ITV Hub, ITV Hub+ and BritBox UK. ITV said that ITVX lifted streaming hours by 55% in its first month of service compared to the same period last year, and while demand was helped by the soccer World Cup in December, excluding it, streaming was still up 29% year-on-year.

Shares in ITV rose 2.7% to 935 pence in morning deals on the strong launch figures. The broadcaster's aim is for ITVX to double ITV's digital revenue to at least 750 million pounds ($917.78 million) by 2026. But back in March when ITV announced plans for its launch, ITV shares plunged as investors baulked at the new service's 160 million pound content budget.

More widely fears over advertising spend have also caused concern recently, after newspaper publisher Reach said on Wednesday its print advertising revenue slumped about 20% in the final quarter of last year. But ITV's Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on Friday that ITVX had "landed really well" with advertisers, who liked its increased scale and reach compared to the previous offering.

Citi analysts said it was significant that there was no commentary on Friday on ITV's financial guidance suggesting advertising revenues were on track. "This would have been an ideal point to update the market. That there is no update should assuage concerns about risk to fourth quarter forecasts," they said. ($1 = 0.8172 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023