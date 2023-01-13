Jindal Steel & Power wins prestigious Golden Peacock CSR Award

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:56 IST
Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power has been awarded with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award 2022 for its excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the Steel Sector. On behalf of the Company, JSP's President and Group Head (CSR) Prashant Kumar Hota received the honour from Union Minister of State Law & Justice Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel on January 12, 2022 during 17th International Conference on CSR held at Mumbai. Institute of Directors (IOD)'s President Lt Gen (Retd.) Surinder Nath and Principal Advisor Desh Deepak Verma, IAS (Retd) were present on the occasion. This is the second Golden Peacock CSR Award for the steelmaker led by its Chairman Naveen Jindal.

Jindal Steel & Power has bagged the coveted award for its holistic Corporate Social Responsibilities activities, undertaken by JSP Foundation, led by Shallu Jindal for improving the quality of life of the community around its operational areas and beyond. The steelmaker was selected by the Award Jury headed by Former Chief Justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah. Thanking the Jury and IOD, JSP Foundation's Chairperson Shallu Jindal said, "This prestigious awards make us more responsible and more accountable to the People at large and for the sustainable improvement in the Quality of life of the Community, mainly the socially vulnerable and the underprivileged across our Country. We are now aligned to 16 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and are already accelerating our programmes under all social development verticals to improve the Human Development Index (HDI) in India''.

Through its CSR arm JSP Foundation, JSP has impacted the lives of about one crore people with various social development initiatives in partnership with the local community and Government. With a holistic 360-degree strategy, the company ensures that the key principles of sustainability, social, and ecological resilience are integrated across all its programmes. The CSR programmes implemented by JSP Foundation during COVID-19 Pandemic - from supply of liquid medical oxygen across the Country to Mission Zero Hunger to feed the socially vulnerable - have been appreciated and applauded by the Civic Society, Government and People at large. JSP has been honoured with various other prestigious awards for its high-impact CSR activities. The Company has been recently declared as Winner of the National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affair, Govt of India 2020 in two categories. JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.

This story is provided by JSP Foundation. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

