BRIEF-Delta CEO Ed Bastian Says Outage Not FAA's Fault - CNBC Interview

Jan 13 (Reuters)

* DELTA CEO ED BASTIAN SAYS OUTAGE NOT FAA'S FAULT - CNBC INTERVIEW

* DELTA AIR LINES CEO ED BASTIAN ON FAA OUTAGE SAYS THEY ARE NOT GIVEN TOOLS TO MODERNISE TECHNOLOGY - CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:

