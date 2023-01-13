BRIEF-Delta CEO Ed Bastian Says Outage Not FAA's Fault - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:00 IST
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* DELTA CEO ED BASTIAN SAYS OUTAGE NOT FAA'S FAULT - CNBC INTERVIEW
* DELTA AIR LINES CEO ED BASTIAN ON FAA OUTAGE SAYS THEY ARE NOT GIVEN TOOLS TO MODERNISE TECHNOLOGY - CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:
