AI to cancel some local flights in view of Delhi airspace restrictions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:11 IST
Tata group-owned Air India on Friday said it will be cancelling some domestic flights and rescheduling certain international flights due to airspace restrictions in the national capital this month.

In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day, according to the airline.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for January 19-24 and 26 for the morning hours.

''As far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short-haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok) will be impacted due to the advancement or delay by one hour.

''There are no cancellations of international operations during this period,'' the statement said.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

