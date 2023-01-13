Maha: Trimbakeshwar temple reopens for devotees after conservation work

Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district reopened for devotees on Friday after completion of conservation and maintenance work on its premises, an official said.

The temple will be open to devotee from 5.30 am to 9 pm every day, he said.

One of the 12 jyotirlingas, sacred shrine of Lord Shiva, Trimbakeshwar temple was closed from January 5 to 12 for conservation work by the Archaeological Survey of India.

“Apart from the conservation of the 'jyotirlinga', a new silver door was installed for the sanctum sanctorum. The pandal or 'sabhamandap' has been decorated and lit,” temple trustee Prashant Gaidhani informed PTI.

The steel railings have been erected outside the temple for queues and inside the 'sabhamandap', he added.

