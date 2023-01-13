Left Menu

Systems upgradation to impact website, call centre services for few hours on Jan 14: IndiGo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:01 IST
The country's largest airline IndiGo will be upgrading systems on January 14, and its website, app and call centre services will be impacted for around six hours, according to a communication sent to customers on Friday.

IndiGo, which has a fleet of 300 planes, operates more than 1,600 daily flights connecting 102 domestic and international destinations.

''Our systems will be undergoing an upgrade on 14th January, 2023, which will impact our website, app and call centre from 00.30 hrs to 06.30 hours (India time),'' the airline said in the communication, which has also been tweeted from its official handle.

An advisory in this regard has also been sent to the airline's travel partners.

