Had asked speeding bus driver to slow down, says Nashik crash survivor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:50 IST
One of the passengers, who survived the deadly collision between a private bus and a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, said he had asked the bus driver twice to slow down as he was over-speeding.

At least 10 people were killed and 22 injured after a private tourist bus on its way to the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district collided with a truck near Pathare Shivar village in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday.

''We don't know how it happened as everybody was asleep. But, I woke up to the sound of a crash,'' the passenger said.

As the packed bus collided with the truck and toppled, the survivor said he could hear other passengers screaming for help.

''I was sitting in the second last seat. It was dark, but I managed to break the glass and got out of the mangled vehicle,'' the passenger said.

The lucky survivor claimed he had asked the bus driver to slow down on two occasions, but the latter turned a deaf ear to his requests.

The bus driver, who was speeding, had applied the emergency break twice, because of which sleeping passengers kept hitting the seats in front of them, the man said.

Many of the passengers of the private tourist bus were workers of a company located in Ambernath in Thane district and heading for Shirdi with their families, including women and children.

The deceased included a couple, a mother-daughter duo and a 15-year-old girl.

