Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand fix plan

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 05:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 05:08 IST
U.S. lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand fix plan

A group of more than 120 U.S. lawmakers told the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) its computer outage Wednesday that disrupted 11,000 flights is "completely unacceptable" and demanded the agency explain how it will avoid future incidents.

House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves and the top Democrat on the panel Rick Larsen said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the panel intends to "conduct vigorous oversight of the Department of Transportation’s plan to prevent these disruptions from occurring again."

Lawmakers want details of what went wrong with a pilot messaging database that led to the first nationwide grounding of departing flights since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. They want Buttigieg to provide an "estimated cost to commercial airlines and passengers due to the delays resulting from the outage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023