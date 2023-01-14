Left Menu

A new Ayodhya will take shape in coming days: UP chief secy

For this, suggestions of experts should be taken wherever necessary, he told the officials.He also ordered a timely payment of compensation to the people affected by the construction works, the release said.It was also informed in the meeting that 51 percent of Janmabhoomi Path Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg has been completed and the remaining work is in progress.For Bhakti Path Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg, the land purchase and rehabilitation work has been completed, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:03 IST
A new Ayodhya will take shape in coming days: UP chief secy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said a new Ayodhya will take shape in the coming days as he reviewed the progress of work related to the religious site.

During the review meeting, he suggested to the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate, Ayodhya, to install an escalator or a lift for the devotees at Hanumangarhi so that the elderly and differently-abled people do not face any kind of inconvenience, the release said.

He specifically asked for setting up benches for the devotees on Panchkoshi Marg, Chaudah Kosi Marg routes and asked for special efforts to ensure that there is no encroachment on the roads.

The chief secretary was reviewing the works related to the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path through video conferencing on Friday.

''A new Ayodhya will take shape in the coming days. People from not only the country but also from abroad will come to see Ayodhya. We have to develop Ayodhya based on the character and ideals of Lord Rama of Ramayana. For this, suggestions of experts should be taken wherever necessary,'' he told the officials.

He also ordered a timely payment of compensation to the people affected by the construction works, the release said.

It was also informed in the meeting that 51 percent of Janmabhoomi Path (Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg) has been completed and the remaining work is in progress.

For Bhakti Path (Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg), the land purchase and rehabilitation work has been completed, he said. Compensation has been given to 350 affected shops, and after completing the demolition work, the civil work has been started, the meeting was informed.

''Apart from this, the process of demolition of the buildings situated on the acquired land for Ram Path is in progress. Against 2196 affected shopkeepers, 2130 shopkeepers have been paid for resettlement and rehabilitation,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023