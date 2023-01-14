Eight victims of bus-truck collision cremated at Thane village

The bodies of eight persons who were among those killed in a truck-bus collision near Sinnar have been cremated at Morivali village in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Ten persons including seven women were killed and at least 22 others injured after a private tourist bus on way to the temple town of Shirdi collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning.

Most of the bus passengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Ambernath tehsil of Thane district.

Eight of the deceased were residents of Morivali near Ambernath.

Their bodies arrived in the village around 9 pm on Friday and last rites were performed around 10.30 pm, said inspector J B Sonawane of the local police station.

Hundreds of villagers attended the last rites, he said.

The other two deceased hailed from Kalyan and Ratnagiri, he said.

