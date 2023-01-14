Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:18 IST
Eight victims of bus-truck collision cremated at Thane village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of eight persons who were among those killed in a truck-bus collision near Sinnar have been cremated at Morivali village in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Ten persons including seven women were killed and at least 22 others injured after a private tourist bus on way to the temple town of Shirdi collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning.

Most of the bus passengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Ambernath tehsil of Thane district.

Eight of the deceased were residents of Morivali near Ambernath.

Their bodies arrived in the village around 9 pm on Friday and last rites were performed around 10.30 pm, said inspector J B Sonawane of the local police station.

Hundreds of villagers attended the last rites, he said.

The other two deceased hailed from Kalyan and Ratnagiri, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

