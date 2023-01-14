Left Menu

2.2 Million Square Feet Mega Project of 4S Developers to Cost more than 2500 Crores

Gurugram-based realty developer 4S Developers announced that it will develop mega-luxury residential projects of 2.2 mn sq. ft. by FY2023-24 worth Rs 2500 crores approximately. The projects are located at the strategically acquired land parcels in Gurgaon Sector 59 and South of Gurugram, Sohna. With these massive projects in the pipeline, 4S Developers is set to transform the real estate sector not just in Gurugram but also in the entire NCR.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:12 IST
2.2 Million Square Feet Mega Project of 4S Developers to Cost more than 2500 Crores
2.2 Million Square Feet Mega Project of 4S Developers to Cost more than 2500 Crores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based realty developer 4S Developers announced that it will develop mega-luxury residential projects of 2.2 mn sq. ft. by FY2023-24 worth Rs 2500 crores approximately. The projects are located at the strategically acquired land parcels in Gurgaon Sector 59 and South of Gurugram, Sohna. With these massive projects in the pipeline, 4S Developers is set to transform the real estate sector not just in Gurugram but also in the entire NCR. With their projects, 4S Developers have mixed luxurious homes with residential projects, coming about major improvements in the luxury housing market. Their smart land parcels purchasing in Gurugram & South of Gurugram. Sohna is a witness to this, as are their business operations and project quality delivery, which are two factors that may be attributed to their growth tangent. Their planning process, building productivity, and project execution are unparalleled in the sector. Exceptional luxury real home projects from 4S Developers have proved their prowess with an unrecognized speed of delivery.

Expressing his views on the upcoming Magnum Opus real estate projects, Narayan Bhadana, Managing Director of 4S Developers said, "We have carved our way into the highly competitive real estate market with unique, advanced, and luxurious new residential projects. Further than just developing opulent homes, our goal is to construct low-rise buildings that can coexist with the city's dominant towers." He further added, "We are elated and excited about our upcoming mega-residential projects in Sector 59 and South of Gurugram, Sohna. Our trademark independent floors are unparalleled in the industry, along with the ability to provide clients with luxurious, high-quality residences that enhance their lives and set us apart from the competition."

Since their inception in 2014, 4S Developers have become known as result of making and leaders in the creation of the "Luxury Independent Floors" idea. Providing more than 1.1 million square feet of luxury residential space in Gurugram recently highlighted important milestones for them. The Aradhya Homes, a big group of low-rise luxury residential plots in Sector 67, Gurugram, is one of their most renowned developments. They are totally debt-free and intend to grow many times over the coming years. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023