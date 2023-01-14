Left Menu

Air raid sirens blare across most of Ukraine - officials

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:29 IST
  • Ukraine

Air raid sirens wailed across most of Ukraine on Saturday and officials told residents to take shelter from a possible Russian air attack.

The regional governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said Russian missiles had already been spotted flying in Ukraine's south and that air defences were working.

