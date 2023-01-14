Air raid sirens blare across most of Ukraine - officials
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Air raid sirens wailed across most of Ukraine on Saturday and officials told residents to take shelter from a possible Russian air attack.
The regional governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said Russian missiles had already been spotted flying in Ukraine's south and that air defences were working.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Mykolaiv
- Vitaliy Kim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia fires around 120 missiles over Ukraine, including Kyiv
Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Attack by drones underway in Kyiv, says governor
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack