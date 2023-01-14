Left Menu

FCI to adopt zero tolerance for corruption: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

In his speech, Goyal directed the secretary of the department of food and public distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis. He said strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooperate with or delay the transformation process.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:33 IST
FCI to adopt zero tolerance for corruption: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI).
  India

Talking about the ongoing investigation against alleged cases of corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that it's a wake-up call for the organisation and assured that no one found involved in corrupt practices will be spared. He said FCI will follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption. The transformation of FCI should be done on a fast-track mode so that the organisation can continue to help the people, the poor and the farmers of the country. This was stated by Goyal while delivering the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI here in New Delhi on Saturday.

In his speech, Goyal directed the secretary of the department of food and public distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis. He said strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooperate with or delay the transformation process, according to a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. Goyal directed the secretary to institutionalise a mechanism wherein whistle-blowers may be rewarded. He called out all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption.

Goyal praised the way FCI carried out the world's largest food supply chain system, especially during the pandemic to ensure a seamless supply of foodgrains under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana" (PMGKAY). He said that despite the Covid pandemic, no one slept hungry in the country. He said that India has set a global example in the areas of food security, strengthening the economic scenario, controlling inflation and others.

Goyal mentioned that the rice procurement figures for the year are good and that he looked forward to a robust wheat procurement in the coming season as well. Virtually attending the event, Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti applauded the remarkable job undertaken by FCI during the pandemic by ensuring a sufficient supply of foodgrains in every part of the country, especially to vulnerable sections of the society under PM's visionary scheme of PMGKAY.

Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sanjeev Chopra was also present at the event and directed FCI CMD Ashok KK Meena to ensure a system of eliminating corruption and providing an efficient and transparent service to the people. (ANI)

