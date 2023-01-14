Maha: Man chasing kite mowed down by train in Nagpur

A 23-year-old man was crushed to death after he was hit by a fast train while trying to catch a kite in Dhantoli area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the man's leg got entangled in a railway track joint. ''At the same time, a fast train came from another side and mowed him down,'' a police official said.

The deceased used to stay near the railway track, he added.

