Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Details of the accident are yet to come. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

