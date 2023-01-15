Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:49 IST
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat train service, hails its 'Made in India' concept
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged-off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

As the event coincided with the Army Day, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel.

''Vande Bharat is a true replica of India which is coming out of the mentality of dependence and moving towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance),'' the PM said before flagging off the train.

Noting that the new trains will connect the culture of Telangana and AP, Modi said Vande Bharat symbolises new India's resolution and capabilities. ''This Vande Bharat Express symbolises that India which expects everything to be the best. This Vande Bharat Express symbolises India which wants to give better services to every citizen of its,'' he said. It was designed and made in India, he pointed out.

The way all important days and festivals connect the country, Indian trains also with their motion and their journey give opportunity to join and understand.

The first Vande Bharat Express train to operate between the two Telugu states will cover Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in eight and a half hours.

As the event coincided with the Army Day, the PM paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel and hailed their commitment in protecting the country and its borders and said their valour was 'unparalelled.' Every Indian was proud of their army, he added.

According to railway sources, the regular services of the newly launched service would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

It will leave Secunderabad at 3 PM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and a couple of state ministers were present at the Secunderabad railway station here during the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

