Maha: Dumper rams into civic bus in Thane; no casualties
At least 16 passengers of a civic bus escaped unhurt, after a dumper truck rammed into the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, an official said.
The accident took place in Owale area of the city around 8.30 am when a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) was heading to Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, said Avinash Sawant, chief of regional disaster management cell said. A dumper rammed into the bus, damaging the entire rear portion of the vehicle, he said. The 16 passengers in the bus escaped without any injuries, the official said, adding that the police are probing into the accident.
