Left Menu

Maha: Dumper rams into civic bus in Thane; no casualties

At least 16 passengers of a civic bus escaped unhurt, after a dumper truck rammed into the vehicle in Maharashtras Thane city on Sunday, an official said.The accident took place in Owale area of the city around 8.30 am when a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking BEST was heading to Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, said Avinash Sawant, chief of regional disaster management cell said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 13:13 IST
Maha: Dumper rams into civic bus in Thane; no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 16 passengers of a civic bus escaped unhurt, after a dumper truck rammed into the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, an official said.

The accident took place in Owale area of the city around 8.30 am when a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) was heading to Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, said Avinash Sawant, chief of regional disaster management cell said. A dumper rammed into the bus, damaging the entire rear portion of the vehicle, he said. The 16 passengers in the bus escaped without any injuries, the official said, adding that the police are probing into the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023