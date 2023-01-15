Flybig starts flight from Itanagar to Guwahati
Regional carrier Flybig on Sunday started service from Itanagar to Guwahati.
The carrier has commenced flight from Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati in Assam.
''Itanagar is the 10th destination on Flybig network; while the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Flybig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati,'' it said in a release.
The direct morning flight from Itanagar to Guwahati will be operated on all days except Wednesday.
Flybig started its operations in January 2021 with ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 planes.
