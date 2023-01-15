Left Menu

UP Global Investors Summit: Precursor event to be held in Meerut

This district-level summit in Meerut is a precursor to the main UP Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

To encourage more business opportunities in Meerut, an Investors' Summit will be organized on January 20 at a city hotel. This district-level summit in Meerut is a precursor to the main Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. More than 350 entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the summit, with as many as four sessions scheduled around various topics. On Saturday, the district administration gave information about the Summit at a press conference. Meerut is well-connected and near to the national capital region and thus has its own advantage in the business ecosystem.

District magistrate Deepak Meena said that the district-level summit to be held at Hotel Bravura will mainly focus on employment generation and, economic development. The problems that need solutions will be then placed before the government. The DM said that an MoU proposal worth Rs 10,000 crore is received so far for the district-level summit. Invest in Meerut: The district administration has also launched the website www.InvestInMeerut.com to invite investors to attend the Investors Summit with the slogan of 'New UP's Gateway to Prosperity'. Various information related to government schemes will also be available on the website. And all kinds of information related to the Investors Summit will also be available to the investors on the portal. The summit will largely focus on investments in sports goods, musical instruments, jewellery manufacturing, paper production, currency and publishing, scissors manufacturing, harvesting and storage, compost processing, electronic vehicles and armour, handicrafts, besides tourism policy related to MSME, handloom and textiles, dairy processing, green technology and digital commerce export promotion. (ANI)

