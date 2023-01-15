Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Sankranti festival was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Sunday.

Colourful 'Muggu' (rangoli) were drawn outside houses. People visited temples and offerred prayers.

The three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities began in Telangana on Saturday with 'Bhogi', the first day of the festival, when bonfires were lit.

The harvest festival of 'Sankranti' is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days as 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti' and 'Kanuma'. Sankranti is the main festival (today), followed by 'Kanuma' when cattle are worshipped.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders extended their greetings to the people.

Soundararajan, along with the Raj Bhavan parivar members, took part in the Makar Sankranti festival celebrations at the Raj Bhavan here. The Governor prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered it to the Sun on the occasion of the auspicious harvest festival and served it to all the participants, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

As per tradition, 'Bhogi' bonfire was held outside houses on Saturday morning, while children and youth flew kites.

Thousands of people travelled from Hyderabad to their native places, including neighbouring States, to celebrate the festival.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy vehicular traffic as thousands travelled from Hyderabad to various places in neighbouring Andra Pradesh to celebrate the festival. Trains and buses witnessed heavy rush of passengers in the run-up to the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)