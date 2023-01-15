MP CM's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch, lands safely: Police

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said. Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar. The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)