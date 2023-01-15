Left Menu

Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding activities

Of the five Indians who were feared dead in the plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, four were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, a local resident said.

At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, officials said.

The five Indians were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

Among the five Indian nationals, four had just arrived in Kathmandu from India on Friday.

“All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara,” recalled Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal.

“We came together from India in the same vehicle, he said.

“They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery of Thamel, before departing to Pokhara,” he said.

They were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur, he added.

Sonu, the eldest among the Indian nationals, was a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the air crash and said ''our thoughts are with the affected families''.

''Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash in Nepal and termed it ''extremely unfortunate''.

