Fire in building near Mundka metro station in outer Delhi; no casualties: Officials

A fire broke out in a building near the Mundka metro station in outer Delhi on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries were reported, they added.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received around 4:45 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

It is the same building where a fire broke out last year, claiming the lives of 27 people, a senior official said.

Efforts are being made to douse the fire and ascertain the cause of it, he added.

