Fire in building near Mundka metro station in outer Delhi; no casualties: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:21 IST
A fire broke out in a building near the Mundka metro station in outer Delhi on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries were reported, they added.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received around 4:45 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

It is the same building where a fire broke out last year, claiming the lives of 27 people, a senior official said.

Efforts are being made to douse the fire and ascertain the cause of it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

