Don't employ retired staffers to probe corruption cases: CVC tells PSBs, govt depts

The Commission said in a statement that it has been observed that some of the organisations are still appointing retired employees as investigating officers to conduct probes, which is an important vigilance function.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:45 IST
Representative image (Photo/cvc.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission has directed public sector banks, insurance companies and central government departments that a retired employee should not be appointed as a consultant to conduct an investigation of corruption cases.

The Commission in the statement said it is also important that the vigilance functionaries are made accountable and subjected to disciplinary action if they are found to have compromised confidentiality, objectivity or integrity, in discharge of duties assigned to them. The same is not possible in case of retired officers as conduct and disciplinary rules are not applicable to a retired official for any post-retirement misconduct, according to the statement from Central Vigilance Commission, which was released on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

