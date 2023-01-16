Left Menu

FAA investigates close call between two planes at NY airport

Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:47 IST
Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. ''(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front. The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

Delta Air Lines' departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a “safe stop” on the John F Kennedy International Airport runway as the other crossed in front, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “I think the controller made a good call to reject the takeoff,'' said John Cox, a retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California.

He said the rejected takeoff safety maneuver, which is when pilots stop the aircraft and discontinue the takeoff, is one they are “very, very familiar with.” “Pilots practice rejected takeoff almost every time they get to the simulator,” he said. The Delta plane stopped about 1,000 feet (about 0.3 kilometers) from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement. The agency said Saturday that it will investigate the incident, which happened around 8.45 pm.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the close call. “They'll go back and listen to every transmission between the American jet and air traffic control to see who misunderstood what,” Cox said.

