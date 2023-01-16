Left Menu

Six persons killed in two accidents in MP

Six persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradeshs Singrauli and Khandwa districts, police said on Monday.In Singrauli, two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Basnia village on Sunday evening.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and Khandwa districts, police said on Monday.

In Singrauli, two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Basnia village on Sunday evening. Three persons died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, Chitrangi police station in-charge D N Raj said.

The victims, in the age group of 25 to 32 years, were returning home after celebrating the Makar Sankranti festival, he said.

Angry villagers later staged a road-blockade for nearly three hours demanding compensation for the victims, the official said.

The protesters the road after senior district officials pacified them, he added.

In another accident in Khandwa district, two friends riding a motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a truck on Mooni-Sanwad road at around 7 pm on Sunday, Mundi police station in-charge Brajbhushan Hirve said.

The deceased, in the age group of 27 to 28 years, worked in Pithampur industrial area. They were on way to take part in a family function, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

