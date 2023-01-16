Left Menu

Aviation analyst voices caution on jet deliveries, China travel

"New aircraft deliveries remain below their 2018 peak and will not exceed that volume until 2024" rather than 2023 as previously forecast, Rob Morris, global head of consulting at Ascend by Cirium, told the Airline Economics conference. On China's decision last month to lift zero-COVID policies, Morris said there had so far been little change in airline schedules for international travel.

A senior aviation industry analyst has voiced caution over the speed of recovery in civil planemaker deliveries and Chinese international air travel - two key barometers in the aviation industry's path back to its pre-COVID growth trajectory. "New aircraft deliveries remain below their 2018 peak and will not exceed that volume until 2024" rather than 2023 as previously forecast, Rob Morris, global head of consulting at Ascend by Cirium, told the Airline Economics conference.

On China's decision last month to lift zero-COVID policies, Morris said there had so far been little change in airline schedules for international travel. "China will come back, but it will come back perhaps a little more slowly than we expect," he said.

